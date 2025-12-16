Mets remain in on Cody Bellinger as versatile option

Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) follows through on an RBI sacrifice fly during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Following the shocking Winter Meetings that were headlined by the departure of Pete Alonso, the New York Mets need an outfielder and a first baseman to stabilize the lineup. Cody Bellinger could fill both of those needs.

The Mets are still “very in” on the veteran outfielder and 2019 NL MVP, who is coming off a solid debut season with the New York Yankees that featured 28 home runs, 98 RBI, and an .814 OPS, according to MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand.

Bellinger is a plus corner outfielder who would immediately fill the void left by the departure of long-time favorite Brandon Nimmo, who was traded to the Texas Rangers last month for second baseman Marcus Semien. He also has experience playing center field, which could be insurance should top prospect Carson Benge struggle with his chance to make the big-league club out of camp, and first base.

President of baseball operations David Stearns signed veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal on Saturday. He is expected to be utilized primarily as a designated hitter and first baseman, unless proven otherwise.

But bringing on Bellinger would provide another solid bat for the middle of a Mets lineup that is now lacking considerable pop behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto after letting Alonso walk to the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal last week. Bellinger is expected to receive a similar deal in terms of length, between five and six years. Considering his versatility and defensive acumen, Stearns is likely more inclined to shell out big money for him — something he refused to do with the defensively declining Alonso.

Of course, there is considerable competition for Bellinger’s signature. The Yankees are still deemed as one of the favorites to retain the left-handed bat that fared so well at Yankee Stadium. His agent, Scott Boras, also dropped five or six other suitors last week during the Winter Meetings, including the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds.

