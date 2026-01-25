Mets signing Craig Kimbrel as bullpen philosophy takes shape

Sep 7, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) walks off the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mets are bringing in veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel on a minor-league contract, which includes an invitation to major-league camp at spring training.

While the deal has not been finalized as of Sunday morning, Kimbrel would reportedly make $2.5 million if he joins the big-league club.

Over a 16-year career with nine different teams — he spent the majority of his time with the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs — Kimbrel ranks fifth on the all-time saves list with 440 to go with a 2.58 ERA.

Last season with the Braves and Houston Astros, the 37-year-old southpaw posted a 2.25 ERA across 14 appearances, which at least suggests that he still has some quality frames left in the tank.

He potentially joins a Mets bullpen that looks entirely different from last season. After letting star closer Edwin Diaz walk, David Stearns signed former Brewers superstar closer Devin Williams after he had a nightmare lone campaign with the crosstown rival Yankees.

Another former Yankee late-inning option, Luke Weaver, was also added, as was Luis Garcia.

All three notable additions have closer experience, and Kimbrel’s arrival provides the Mets with another option — perhaps even in the ninth inning should a resolution not be found during the early portions of the 2026 season.

It is a cheap flyer for the Mets to take, especially if they can deploy the veteran correctly. Over his first nine seasons with the Braves, Boston Red Sox, and San Diego Padres, he owned a 1.91 ERA while averaging 37 saves per season with a .920 WHIP. Over the last seven, which has featured stops at seven different clubs, that ERA is at a swollen 3.83 with an average of 23 saves per year and a 1.204 WHIP.

