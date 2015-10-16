MLB playoffs TV schedule

Quantcast
October 16, 2015
New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field during Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015.
New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field during Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown

A look at the TV schedule for the 2015 Major League Baseball playoffs.

NLCS: Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

Game 1: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 2: at New York, Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 3: at Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 4: at Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

*Game 5: at Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

*Game 6: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 24, 3:30 on TBS

*Game 7: at New York, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

ALCS: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

Game 1: at Kansas City, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. on FOX

Game 2: at Kansas City, Saturday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Game 3: at Toronto, Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 4: at Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

*Game 5: at Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

*Game 6: at Kansas City, Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

*Game 7: at Kansas City, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

World Series

Game 1: at AL champion, Tuesday, Oct. 27, TBD on Fox

Game 2: at AL champion, Wednesday, Oct. 28, TBD on Fox

Game 3: at NL champion, Friday, Oct. 30, TBD on Fox

Game 4: at NL champion, Saturday, Oct. 31, TBD on Fox

*Game 5: at NL champion, Sunday, Nov. 1, TBD on Fox

*Game 6: at AL champion, Tuesday, Nov. 3, TBD on Fox

*Game 7: at AL champion, Wednesday, Nov. 4, TBD on Fox

* if necessary

