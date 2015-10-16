MLB playoffs TV schedule

A look at the TV schedule for the 2015 Major League Baseball playoffs.
NLCS: Mets vs. Chicago Cubs
Game 1: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. on TBS
Game 2: at New York, Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. on TBS
Game 3: at Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. on TBS
Game 4: at Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. on TBS
*Game 5: at Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. on TBS
*Game 6: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 24, 3:30 on TBS
*Game 7: at New York, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. on TBS
ALCS: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals
Game 1: at Kansas City, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. on FOX
Game 2: at Kansas City, Saturday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. on FOX
Game 3: at Toronto, Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
Game 4: at Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
*Game 5: at Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
*Game 6: at Kansas City, Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
*Game 7: at Kansas City, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
World Series
Game 1: at AL champion, Tuesday, Oct. 27, TBD on Fox
Game 2: at AL champion, Wednesday, Oct. 28, TBD on Fox
Game 3: at NL champion, Friday, Oct. 30, TBD on Fox
Game 4: at NL champion, Saturday, Oct. 31, TBD on Fox
*Game 5: at NL champion, Sunday, Nov. 1, TBD on Fox
*Game 6: at AL champion, Tuesday, Nov. 3, TBD on Fox
*Game 7: at AL champion, Wednesday, Nov. 4, TBD on Fox
* if necessary