MLB playoffs TV schedule

New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field during Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown

A look at the TV schedule for the 2015 Major League Baseball playoffs.

NLCS: Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

Game 1: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 2: at New York, Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 3: at Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 4: at Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

*Game 5: at Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

*Game 6: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 24, 3:30 on TBS

*Game 7: at New York, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

ALCS: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals

Game 1: at Kansas City, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. on FOX

Game 2: at Kansas City, Saturday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Game 3: at Toronto, Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Game 4: at Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

*Game 5: at Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

*Game 6: at Kansas City, Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

*Game 7: at Kansas City, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

World Series

Game 1: at AL champion, Tuesday, Oct. 27, TBD on Fox

Game 2: at AL champion, Wednesday, Oct. 28, TBD on Fox

Game 3: at NL champion, Friday, Oct. 30, TBD on Fox

Game 4: at NL champion, Saturday, Oct. 31, TBD on Fox

*Game 5: at NL champion, Sunday, Nov. 1, TBD on Fox

*Game 6: at AL champion, Tuesday, Nov. 3, TBD on Fox

*Game 7: at AL champion, Wednesday, Nov. 4, TBD on Fox

* if necessary