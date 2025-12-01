Mets, Devin Williams agree to 3-year deal

The decision came two days after the Yankees’ Devin Williams blew a save in the opening matchup against the Blue Jays on April 25, 2025.

The Mets are snagging another ex-Yankee in free agency, though Devin Williams is coming off a much more tumultuous season in the Bronx than the one Juan Soto had two years ago.

Regardless, the veteran right-handed reliever is making the jump from the Bronx to Queens, signing with the Mets on a three-year deal, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Williams lost his job as the Yankees’ closer behind the worst year of his career. He posted a 4.79 ERA in 62 innings pitched — he had a 1.83 career ERA entering 2025 — with 18 saves and four blown saves.

But the 31-year-old has a history with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who helped Williams develop into a superstar closer during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

For as much of a previous track record, Stearns is obviously encouraged by Williams’ analytics, which suggests that he can still be an imposing force on the back end of a rotation.

Despite his down season, his expected batting average (xBA) of .195 was in MLB’s 96th percentile. His 35% chase rate and 34.7% strikeout rate were in the 97th, and his 37.7% whiff rate was in the 99th.

The full ramifications of this signing are currently unknown for a Mets bullpen that still has enormous questions looming over it. Star closer Edwin Diaz is a free agent, and Stearns has continuously expressed an interest in re-signing him.

It is believed that the acquisition of Williams will not deter the Mets from their pursuit of reuniting with Diaz. Should things play out a certain way, Williams could be used as a set-up man in Queens moving forward.

Still, it is the first major move to address a bullpen that simply ran out of gas down the stretch of the 2025 season — and lacked significant talent in front of Diaz.