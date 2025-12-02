What do Mets see in Devin Williams? Assessing David Stearns’ latest signing

The Mets made their first big swing to address their uncertain bullpen on Monday night, signing former Brewers and Yankees reliever Devin Williams to a three-year deal that could be as much as $50 million.

It likely is not the first name that many would want to see come down the pike, as superstar closer Edwin Diaz remains floating on the open market, especially considering the 2025 campaign that Williams had in his lone year in the Bronx.

Williams is coming off his worst year as a pro after being acquired by the Yankees from Milwaukee last winter. Owning a 1.83 career ERA entering 2025, he posted a 4.79 ERA with four blown saves in 62 innings pitched with the Yankees, ultimately losing the closer’s job.

So why are the Mets doling out considerable funds to bring him in?

Part of it might have to do with the role they are hoping Williams will play. His signing does not eliminate the Mets from the Diaz sweepstakes, and retaining their star closer would mean Williams serves as the setup man.

President of baseball operations David Stearns, who helped develop Williams into a star during his time in Milwaukee’s front office, attempted to pull this off at the trade deadline in July by acquiring dominant St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. It did not work, as Helsley bombed in his two-month stay in Queens. He has since signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

The blueprint is clear, however. And a staunch 1-2 punch in the eighth and ninth innings would allow manager Carlos Mendoza to deploy reliable southpaw reliever Brooks Raley in a more tactical way. If AJ Minter’s surgically-repaired lat responds well, then the late innings are covered quite well.

But what if Diaz does not sign?

Then the job is Williams’ to lose, and the Mets will be relying on the peripherals of his disastrous season to show that he can still be a lock-down option. His expected batting average (xBA) of .195 was in MLB’s 96th percentile. His 35% chase rate and 34.7% strikeout rate were in the 97th, and his 37.7% whiff rate was in the 99th.