Mets-great Edgardo Alfonzo to manage Staten Island FerryHawks

Former Mets star Edgardo Alfonzo is making his way back into the dugout as he’ll manage the expansion Staten Island FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League, as first reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman Thursday.

Alfonzo is back working in baseball after he was let go by the Mets weeks after leading the organization’s Class-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones, to a New York-Penn League championship in 2019.

Following the Mets’ hiring of Buck Showalter and the subsequent revamping of the coaching staff, Alfonzo reached out to the franchise looking to rejoin them. However, he told amNewYork Sports earlier this month that “they just didn’t have anything for me right now.”

Alfonzo spent eight seasons with the Mets from 1995-2002. The one-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner ranks fifth in franchise history with a .292 batting average and 1,136 hits, and fourth in WAR by a position player (29.6).

He rejoined the organization in 2014 as a bench coach for the Cyclones before being promoted to manager in 2017.

The 48-year-old will reunite with FerryHawks general manager Gary Perrone, who was an assistant GM with the Cyclones while Alfonzo managed.

The FerryHawks will begin their inaugural season this year at the Ballpark at St. George, filling the void left by the departure of the stadium’s former tenants in the New York Yankees’ Class-A affiliate, the Staten Island Yankees, in 2020.