Mets fans are desperate for World Series seats

No price, no challenge seems insurmountable for determined fans.

Record-high World Series ticket prices and, in some cases, distance won’t keep die-hard Mets fans from experiencing the all-too-rare opportunity to see their team in the Fall Classic in person.

Nothing seems out of the question: From paying thousands of dollars for standing room spots at Citi Field, to trading goods or services for a spot to witness history.

“I’ll think about it for the rest of my life and think about it with regret if I don’t get it,” said Peter Paese, 36, of Smithtown, Long Island.

At each stage in the postseason, the Mets have held a lottery for non-season ticket holders. World Series registration is long over but there are still tickets available on second-hand sites such as StubHub and Craigslist for the home games this weekend.

And they aren’t cheap.

Seats went anywhere from $475 to $1 million (yes, $1 million), on StubHub yesterday.

While fans such as Hector Valentine, a 43-year-old from East New York who attended the 1986 World Series, says he is priced out of attending this year, others intend to be there no matter the cost.

Ticket fever is so high that in some cases, Amazin fans have resorted to trade-offs. Dr. Emil W. Chynn is offering eye surgery at his Flatiron office in exchange for seats.

Others, such as 33-year-old Bradley Solomon of Five Towns, Long Island, said he’s content with the steep costs.

“Even if it costs three times what people are trying to find on StubHub, we should have been saving this for the last 15 years,” he said.

Ironically, some Mets fans are planning a trip to enemy territory to witness the Amazin’s at a cheaper cost.

Gavriel Hoffman, 32, of West Hempstead, is planning to meet up with his brother, a Seattle resident, in Kansas City for either the first two games (the series begins tomorrow night) or a potential Game 6.

Secondhand tickets are significantly cheaper in the Midwest, potentially making the trip worth it.

“Right now, they’re around $400,” Hoffman said yesterday. “As a Met fan who hasn’t seen any World Series, this is a big opportunity. There is no excuse not to see one game.”

Hoffman said he’d use accrued frequent flier miles to make the trip and his wife has no qualms about eating into their future vacation plans.

“It made more sense to go there instead of Citi,” Hoffman said. “And the idea of representing the Mets in Kansas City is nice.”

Season ticket holder Aaron Stein, 61, of Englewood, already has seats to the Citi Field games, but was working on scoring tickets in Kansas City and flying there with his son Gary. For him, sharing the unique experience with his loved one is worth every penny.

“It’s a great release and a way to spend quality time with my kids,” he said.

Paese, who has been going to Mets home openers for the last 26 years, said the team’s most dedicated fans suffered enough over years of losses,

He’s willing to pay more out of his pocket so he and his family can enjoy this moment.

“This might never happen again,” the Flushing native said. “I’m extremely desperate and passionate to get these tickets.”