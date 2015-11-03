Mets fans saddened by World Series loss but optimistic for future

Fans saw reason for optimism even as they bemoaned the team’s missteps and misplays.

New York Mets fans are reacting in the twelfth inning during Game 5 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty/Eric Thayer

The Mets’ World Series dream ended in the wee hours of Monday morning, but the fanbase at large saw reason for optimism even as they bemoaned the missteps and misplays that cost the team a championship.

“At least they revived the whole excitement, the ‘Let’s go Mets’ [culture] back,” said Washington Heights native Arcadia Reyes, who flew in from Florida for the series.

After a lot of lost years characterized by losing and disinterest, in which Citi Field became something of a ghost town, Reyes expects the Mets’ fanbase to grow thanks to the postseason excitement.

“I think they captured a lot of new fans that weren’t around,” he said. “I think we’re going to be back just like the Royals.”

That’s not to say fans weren’t extremely disappointed by the Amazin’s loss to the Royals in five games. They questioned how Lucas Duda, the Mets’ first baseman, could have so blown a throw home in the top of the ninth in Game 5, which allowed the Royals’ Eric Hosmer to score the tying run.

“All he had to do was throw it in line and he would have won the game,” lamented Ray Mirabal, a 41-year-old Bronx native who flew in from his new home of Los Angeles for the series.

Fans also were conflicted over manager Terry Collins’ decision to let star pitcher Matt Harvey, who had been pitching a great Game 5, start the ninth inning.

“I support that move, I don’t question that at all,” said Connor Ryan, 22, of the Bronx. “It’s his last start of the year. I don’t blame him at all but I would have given him a shorter leash.”

Reyes said true Mets fans will forever be loyal to the team, win or lose. They’ll flock back to Citi Field next season, with championship dreams still on their minds.

“That’s what Mets fans are,” he said. “We give a lot of respect; even though we lost we’re still out there showing that we have that DNA of being a good loyal fan.”

And Reyes couldn’t resist a jab at the Yankees, the Mets’ ultimate nemesis

“[We’re] not disrespectful like some of the Yankee fans,” he said.