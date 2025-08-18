The Mets’ Francisco Alvarez, who started Sunday night’s game and went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, exited in the the eighth inning after jamming his thumb into second base during a head-first slide.

Francisco Alvarez’s breakthrough has been one of the Mets’ largest bright spots amid a disastrous past month. But the fourth-year catcher’s progress could be in jeopardy after he suffered a right thumb injury during New York’s 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA.

Alvarez, who started the contest and went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, exited the game in the top of the eighth inning.

“Concerning, I’m not gonna lie,” manager Carlos Mendoza said of the injury.

Mendoza said that Alvarez is back in New York today to receive an MRI. The Venezuelan has dealt with hand issues in the past — he missed a month of the regular season due to a fractured left hamate bone suffered during spring training, and was out nearly two months in 2024 after a left thumb sprain.

If this newest ailment is serious, it comes at a brutal time for Alvarez and the Mets. He boasts a .323 average with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs since returning from a demotion to Triple-A in late July.

Should Alvarez miss time, it would again leave the Mets with Luis Torrens as their primary catcher. The eighth-year player is batting just .214 this season, including .200 in July and .167 through five games in August.

Alvarez has ascended into one of the Mets’ most important pieces — both for now and the future. His resurgence in the bottom of the order has helped revive a Mets lineup that’s been streaky all year.

Any time lost for Alvarez would be a major blow to a team that just won consecutive games, and a series, for the first time since July 26-27.

“I’m not going to sit here and speculate because we don’t know what we’re dealing with,” Mendoza said of the injury.