Mets’ Francisco Lindor named NL starting SS for 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Jun 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) walks against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — Francisco Lindor finally has his Midsummer Classic honors as a member of the New York Mets.

The veteran shortstop was named the starter for the National League at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 15, beating out Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It is the first time Lindor has been named to an All-Star Game since 2019, when he was with Cleveland, and his fifth selection overall. This is the first time he has gotten the nod since being acquired by the Mets ahead of the 2021 season.

Entering Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, the 31-year-old was batting .258 with a .775 OPS, 16 home runs, and 43 RBI in 83 games.

His teammate, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, was edged out for starting first-base duties by Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.

This is an updating story.

