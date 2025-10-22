Jul 19, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) can’t reach an RBI single by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (not pictured) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets announced Wednesday that star shortstop Francisco Lindor underwent an elbow debridement procedure on his right arm, but is expected to be ready for full baseball activities come spring training.

Debridement surgery removes painful or damaged areas of a tendon, and it was deemed a minor procedure to clean up Lindor’s nagging elbow.

Lindor had surgery to remove bone spurs from that same elbow in 2023, but it has done little to keep him off the field. The 31-year-old All-Star has missed a combined 13 games over the last three seasons.

He appeared in 160 games this season despite dealing with a fractured pinky toe, posting an .811 OPS with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

For more on Francisco Lindor, visit AMNY.com