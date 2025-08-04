Mets notes: Frankie Montas’ status, latest on Paul Blackburn

Aug 3, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — New York Mets starter Frankie Montas will make his next scheduled appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, manager Carlos Mendoza disclosed on Monday prior to their series opener against the Guardians at Citi Field.

“He is going to pitch against the Brewers. Senga is going to go Friday after the off day,” Mendoza said. “But because we have an off day in between that series, we could get creative. So maybe an opener in front of him. But as of right now, on Saturday, he’s going to play a part in that game.”

The 32-year-old right-hander was tagged for seven runs in four-plus innings on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, swelling his season ERA to 6.68, and heaping further issues on a difficult debut season that started with a lat injury that held him out until June.

Montas signed a two-year, $34 million deal to join the Mets over the winter after stints with the Athletics, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, and Brewers.

Sunday’s dud was his second straight difficult outing. He gave up five runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings of work on July 28 against the San Diego Padres.

Despite his struggles, which have highlighted a recent run of bad form from members of the Mets’ rotation not named David Peterson, a complete removal from the rotation is not being considered for now.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead,” Mendoza said. “Right now, we’re talking about next start, and that’s what we’ve got. I spoke with him earlier [Monday], he’s going to prepare as a starter, but there’s a scenario where we use an opener.”

One more rehab start for Blackburn

Veteran starting pitcher Paul Blackburn will have one more rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday before potentially returning to the Mets, Mendoza added.

The 31-year-old righty has been out with a shoulder impingement after a brief return from the IL stemming from a knee issue suffered at the end of spring training. Serving as a swingman across six appearances, he was 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA.

In his latest rehab outing over the weekend, he went 5.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks on 93 pitches.

He will remain stretched out as a starter, which potentially provides the Mets another option alongside minor leaguers Brandon Sproat or Jonah Tong for the rotation should their struggles continue.

