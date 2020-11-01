Mets free agency primer: Top-5 targets for each position of need | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

For the first time in what feels like ever, the stars seem to be aligning for the New York Mets when it comes to their chances of succeeding within the free-agency market.

After years of frugality, the Mets look to be one of the big fishes in MLB’s pond after Steve Cohen was confirmed by MLB owners as the team’s new owner. He is by far the richest owner in baseball with a net worth of $14.6 billion.

Under normal circumstances, such an injection of funds would have made the Mets a team to watch out for. But the market is suggesting that they could clean up this offseason.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the money lost from fan-less games, teams around Major League Baseball are looking to shed salary while the Mets are poised to be buyers.

There have already been some notable team options declined around the league, including the Cleveland Indians declining Brad Hand, the Tampa Bay Rays passing on Charlie Morton, and the Pittsburgh Pirates letting Chris Archer walk.

It is only improving an already-deep free-agent market, which provides the promise of the Mets addressing a multitude of needs.

Among the most prevalent is starting pitching support behind Jacob deGrom, legitimate bullpen arms to rely on during the late innings, a natural center fielder, and a true No. 1 catcher.

Here are the top five free agents in each of the Mets’ positions of need:

Starting Pitcher

1) Trevor Bauer: 73.0 IP, 5-4, 1.73 ERA, 0.795 WHIP, 100 K’s

2) Marcus Stroman: DNP (COVID-19 opt-out)

3) Charlie Morton: 38.0 IP, 2-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.395 WHIP, 42 K’s

4) Masahiro Tanaka: 48.0 IP, 3-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.167 WHIP, 44 K’s

5) Taijuan Walker: 53.1 IP, 4-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.163 WHIP, 50 K’s

Relief Pitcher

1) Liam Hendriks: 25.1 IP, 1.73 ERA, 37 K’s, 0.671 WHIP, 14 saves

2) Alex Colome: 22.1 IP, 0.81 ERA, 16 K’s, 0.940 WHIP, 12 saves

3) Brad Hand: 22.0 IP, 2.05 ERA, 29 K’s, 0.773 WHIP, 16 saves

4) Shane Greene: 27.2 IP, 2.60 ERA, 21 K’s, 1.120 WHIP

5) Trevor Rosenthal: 23.2 IP, 1.90 ERA, 38 K’s, 0.845 WHIP, 11 saves

Catcher

1) JT Realmuto: 47 games, .266/.349/.491, 11 HR, 32 RBI

2) James McCann: 31 games, .289/.360/.536, 7 HR, 15 RBI

3) Tyler Flowers: 22 games, .217/.325/.348, 1 HR, 5 RBI

4) Jason Castro: 27 games, .188/.293/.375, 2 HR, 9 RBI

5) Wilson Ramos: 45 games, .239/.297/.387, 5 HR, 15 RBI

Center Fielder

1) George Springer: 51 games, .265/.359/.540, 14 HR, 32 RBI

2) Jackie Bradley Jr.: 55 games, .283/.364/.450, 7 HR, 22 RBI

3) Kevin Pillar: 54 games, .288/.336/.462, 6 HR, 26 RBI

4) Jake Marisnick: 16 games, .333/.353/.606, 2 HR, 5 RBI

5) Jarrod Dyson: 32 games, .180/.231/.180, 0 HR, 5 RBI