Mets injury news: Updates on Brett Baty, Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill, Luis Guillorme

The Mets are waiting to see just how much they can get out of young third baseman Brett Baty, who is dealing with a thumb injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies while trying to make a backhanded stop in the field.

The 22-year-old got imaging done on it Monday, though manager Buck Showalter would not say that the results came back clean. He was available to pinch-run during Tuesday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers and could be available in the field, but it remains to be seen if he can bat.

“Until we got the imaging we didn’t feel comfortable with him throwing or hitting,” Showalter said. “We feel better about him throwing and defending [Wednesday]. Trying to get our arms around hitting.”

Luis Guillorme, who’s injury helped open a roster spot for Baty’s promotion, is slated to see game action in the minor leagues on Sunday if he continues on his current projection.

A groin injury sidelined him in mid-August and initially forecasted a three-to-four-week absence. But if Guillorme can run at full speed — he ran the bases Wednesday at Citi Field — during his rehab stint in either Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse, he could be back ahead of schedule.

“He’s feeling the right things. He’s not quite there,” Showalter said. “If he recovers we’ll feel good about this weekend.”

In terms of Mets arms, Tylor Megill — who is projected to return as a reliever after straining his shoulder in June — is slated to start for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday.

It’s all but certain he’ll still return after Carlos Carrasco, who continued trending in the right direction from a strained oblique after doing some work in the outfield at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon.

He could return to the Mets’ rotation as soon as this Friday, allowing Showalter to provide an extra day’s rest for the likes of Taijuan Walker and Jacob deGrom.

“He’s doing really well. Really well,” he said of Carrasco. “Trying to nail down what day [he’ll return]. We’re waiting on a couple of pitchers and quite frankly, we’re waiting to see how Jake feels after [Wednesday’s start].”

