Juan Lagares of the Mets is a CF finalist for NL Gold Glove

uan Lagares #12 of the New York Mets bobbles the ball in centerfield for a sixth inning error against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on September 13, 2014. Photo Credit: Newsday/Matt Davies

Juan Lagares was named a finalist for an NL Gold Glove award, Rawlings announced on Thursday.

The Mets centerfielder joins Billy Hamilton of the Reds and Denard Span of the Nationals as the final three at his position. Whoever wins would be honored with the first Gold Glove of his career.

Lagares was the only Met or Yankee to be named a finalist for the awards. He started 105 of his 116 games last season in center. His defensive WAR of 3.4 was first among all NL outfielders, and his .984 fielding percentage was sixth-best at centerfield for NL qualifiers.

Managers and coaches votes account for 75% of how the awards are decided, while the rest is based on statistical data. The winners will be announced on Nov. 11.