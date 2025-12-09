Mets lose Edwin Diaz to Dodgers in latest free-agency blow

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

David Stearns and the New York Mets’ job of rebuilding their bullpen got that much harder on Tuesday, when star closer Edwin Diaz agreed to a deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, per multiple reports.

The contract will pay him $69 million over the next three seasons.

Diaz opted out of the last two years and $38 million of his deal with the Mets to hit free agency this summer, which Stearns responded to with an initial qualifying offer worth $22.025 million. That was declined, as the 31-year-old was understandably looking for one more long-term, big-money payday.

The Mets will receive a post-fourth-round 2026 draft pick as compensation for Diaz joining the two-time defending champions.

His departure creates even more work for Stearns, who already had a significant task in retooling the bullpen. He brought in former Brewers and Yankees closer Devin Williams as a late-inning option, though his career-worst year during his lone season in the Bronx creates understandable questions about his viability as a dependable closer.

Stearns is reportedly in on Brewers closer Trevor Megill, whom the NL Central club is making available in trade talks alongside ace Freddy Peralta.

If New York has legitimate pennant aspirations in 2026 and beyond, letting Diaz walk to the Dodgers makes things that much more difficult. The juggernaut LA franchise won its second straight World Series on Nov. 1 despite not having a legitimate closer. Now, the fireballing right-hander makes the formidable appear all the more indomitable.

Diaz is coming off a dominant season in Queens in which he posted a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves and 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched, re-cementing himself as one of the game’s top closers after his freak injury at the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Team Puerto Rico.

