Mets trade rumors: Luis Robert Jr. pursuit continues

The New York Mets had inquired about acquiring Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. at last season’s trade deadline in July, and the interest very much still remains.

After the White Sox signed Munetaka Murakami on Sunday morning, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Southsiders are fielding calls on Robert, and that the Mets and Cincinnati Reds are two clubs currently engaged in conversations.

While the Mets’ list of needs this winter continues to grow, center field had been one of the most significant and initial holes for president of baseball operations David Stearns to address after the Jose Siri experiment failed due to injury, and the ensuing acquisition of Cedric Mullins at the trade deadline did not work out.

Tyrone Taylor remains entrenched as a reliable backup option, while Stearns has made it known that top prospect Carson Benge will have every opportunity to win the starting center-field job out of spring training. But the trading of veteran left fielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers means two outfielders are a necessity.

Robert is an elite defensive center fielder, which either provides insurance if Benge is not ready, or allows the Mets to flex the youngster to left field — an easier position to field upon making the jump to the majors. Robert’s range (outs above average) of 7 this past season ranked in MLB’s 93rd percentile.

The 28-year-old’s offensive game has experienced significant regression over the last two years, though. In 2023, he mashed 38 home runs with 80 RBI and an .857 OPS. Since then, he has averaged 14 home runs and 44 RBI with a .660 OPS.

With the White Sox in need of pitching depth, the Mets certainly have the pieces to facilitate a deal. The idea of including one of Jonah Tong or Brandon Sproat, though, would be an exorbitant price to entertain. New York could offer one of their veteran arms instead, whether that be Kodai Senga or David Peterson.

Robert is under team control for the next two seasons, with club options for 2026 ($20 million) already exercised and another option pending for 2027. He is slated for unrestricted free agency in 2028.

