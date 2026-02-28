Quantcast
Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. to start in minor-league games Wednesday

By Posted on
Luis Robert Jr. Mets spring training
Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) looks on from the field during spring trining at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. will make his spring training debut on Wednesday, though it will be in minor-league games, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed on Saturday.

The Mets have been taking a slow, cautious approach with the 28-year-old, whom they acquired from the Chicago White Sox this winter for Luisangel Acuna. His career has been derailed by a litany of leg and lower-body injuries, and the team has made it a priority to strengthen that problem area in hopes of putting together a full season for the first time since 2023. 

A healthy Robert has proven to be a game-changer. In that 2023 season, he slugged 38 home runs to pair with an elite glove that momentarily put him in the conversation as one of the game’s top all-around center fielders. 

“He’s getting a ton of at-bats,” Mendoza said. “I think he’s one of the guys who’s up to 50 at-bats already, live at-bats. But before we put him in the settings where he’s running the bases and playing defense, we’re going to start in the minor leagues.” 

If Robert can recreate even a portion of his output from three years ago, it’s a significant win for the Mets. They have been in search of a legitimate center fielder for much of the last two seasons, though the need became especially dire after the Jose Siri and Cedric Mullins experiments failed in 2025. 

For more on Luis Robert Jr. and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

