Mets acquiring Marcus Semien from Rangers for Brandon Nimmo

The retooling of the New York Mets started off in as dramatic a way as possible, as David Stearns is nearing a deal to trade away veteran left fielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Nimmo, the longest-tenured Met, was coming off a career year power-hitting-wise, with 25 home runs and 92 RBI. However, his defense has consistently regressed, and it clearly did not align with Stearns’ offseason philosophy of prioritizing run prevention.

The 32-year-old had five years and roughly $102.5 million remaining on his contract, though Semien brings on a sizable deal of his own. The 35-year-old has three years and $72 million remaining on his contract.

Semien’s offense, like Nimmo’s defense, has regressed lately. After averaging 30 home runs and 90 RBI from 2021-2024, including a 45-homer, 102-RBI campaign in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, he hit just 15 home runs with 62 RBI and a .669 OPS in 127 games this season.

His defense, however, is still dependable. His 7 outs above average ranked in MLB’s 92nd percentile in 2025 after winning a Gold Glove last season.

Placing him in the middle of a Mets lineup that offers far more protection than Texas could provide an opportunity for Semien to see a surge in his offensive production once more at the back end of his career.

This ultimately usurps Jeff McNeil from his starting gig at second base and will further strengthen recent trade rumors that the former batting champion is available. After the Mets’ three-month collapse resulted in a shocking playoff miss, Stearns appears keen on trading some more notable contributors, which also includes starting pitcher Kodai Senga.

Nimmo, who was selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 2011 draft by the Mets, ranks eighth in franchise history in WAR and on-base percentage.

