QUEENS, NY — New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill threw approximately 20 pitches in a live batting-practice session on Sunday prior to his team’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

The right-hander, who has been out since June 17 with a sprained elbow, is slated to throw another on Thursday for two innings.

“It’s good to see him out there already facing hitters, continue with his progression,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “The next step is another one, hopefully on Thursday for two innings, and then we’ll go from there.”

He is currently on pace for a late-August return.

His rotational peer, Paul Blackburn, is much closer to getting back to the big leagues after he suffered a shoulder impingement in late June. The 31-year-old went 5.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks on 93 pitches.

Mendoza revealed that the right-hander was returning to Citi Field for a consultation before “we decide what’s next for him.”

“He threw the ball well again,” Mendoza said. “So now it’s about how he’s feeling today, tomorrow. He’s got to throw a bullpen, and then we’ll go from there.”

Where they will go upon their return remains to be seen. The Mets have a full-strength rotation, even if it has not provided the necessary length Mendoza has been looking for. Megill was called into the rotation out of necessity after Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, and Kodai Senga went down early in the season, and a spot for Blackburn ultimately became available when Griffin Canning ruptured his Achilles.

Neither had provided the most stability, either.

Megill slumped following his customary stellar start to the season. After holding a 1.74 ERA through his first six starts, he went 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA after the calendar flipped to May.

Blackburn, who initially lost out on the competition for the final starting rotation spot in spring training before landing on the IL with a knee injury, struggled in a swingman role upon his return, going 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across six appearances.

The swingman role could await him, while Megill’s name is a logical choice for a multi-inning reliever option, considering the lack of depth from the starters, and if the Mets don’t opt for a six-man rotation.

