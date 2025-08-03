Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Mets injury updates: Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn inching back, but for what role?

By Posted on
Tylor Megill Mets Phillies
Apr 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill threw approximately 20 pitches in a live batting-practice session on Sunday prior to his team’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. 

The right-hander, who has been out since June 17 with a sprained elbow, is slated to throw another on Thursday for two innings.

Mets tickets ad

“It’s good to see him out there already facing hitters, continue with his progression,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “The next step is another one, hopefully on Thursday for two innings, and then we’ll go from there.”

He is currently on pace for a late-August return.

His rotational peer, Paul Blackburn, is much closer to getting back to the big leagues after he suffered a shoulder impingement in late June. The 31-year-old went 5.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks on 93 pitches. 

Mendoza revealed that the right-hander was returning to Citi Field for a consultation before “we decide what’s next for him.”

“He threw the ball well again,” Mendoza said. “So now it’s about how he’s feeling today, tomorrow. He’s got to throw a bullpen, and then we’ll go from there.”

Paul Blackburn Mets injury
Jun 28, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where they will go upon their return remains to be seen. The Mets have a full-strength rotation, even if it has not provided the necessary length Mendoza has been looking for. Megill was called into the rotation out of necessity after Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, and Kodai Senga went down early in the season, and a spot for Blackburn ultimately became available when Griffin Canning ruptured his Achilles. 

Neither had provided the most stability, either.

Megill slumped following his customary stellar start to the season. After holding a 1.74 ERA through his first six starts, he went 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA after the calendar flipped to May. 

Blackburn, who initially lost out on the competition for the final starting rotation spot in spring training before landing on the IL with a knee injury, struggled in a swingman role upon his return, going 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across six appearances.

The swingman role could await him, while Megill’s name is a logical choice for a multi-inning reliever option, considering the lack of depth from the starters, and if the Mets don’t opt for a six-man rotation.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC