Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow retires from pro baseball | amNewYork

Former Heisman Trophy winner turned New York Mets minor-leaguer, Tim Tebow, announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday night, the Mets announced.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans, and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose.

“Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”

Tebow signed with the Mets in 2016, four years after playing his final snap in the NFL with the New York Jets. His presence in the Mets’ system was often controversial, as many believed it was a marketing ploy to draw fans to the minor-league ballparks. Others chagrined that he was taking the place of another prospect.

As an outfielder, the now-33-year-old rose to triple-A — one level before the majors — in 2019 before a left-hand laceration ended his season early.

Over his time playing for Mets minor-league affiliates at all levels, Tebow slashed .223/.299/.338 with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 107 RBI, and five stolen bases in 287 games.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” team president Sandy Alderson said. “By reaching the triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”