Peterson’s gem, 4 homers lift Mets to 8-1 romp over Nationals

Four homers gave David Peterson all the cushion he needed, as the New York Mets cruised to an 8-1 win over the Washington Nationals to open their series in the nation’s capital.

The All-Star southpaw continues to assert himself as the Mets’ most valuable pitcher, going eight innings while allowing just one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk.

While New York’s starters continue to struggle to post depth, Peterson is the team’s first pitcher to complete eight or more innings since his complete game shutout on June 11, also against the Nationals. He is still the only Mets starter to complete six innings in a start since June 8, which he has now done eight times.

Peterson started the night with a pair of 1-2-3 innings, but Washington starter Jacob Irvin kept the Mets quiet in their first turn through the order. However, the Mets broke out in their second time through. After a Francisco Lindor double and a Juan Soto walk, Brandon Nimmo broke the ice on an RBI single to center. Two batters later, Jeff McNeil drove a two-run double down the right field line, making it 3-0.

New York (67-58) capped off the inning with a big swing from Mark Vientos, leaving the yard 419 feet out to left-center. His ninth homer of the year and second in as many games made it 5-0 going to the bottom of the third.

The third inning rally was all Peterson needed as he settled into a groove. After a leadoff hit by Andres Chapparo, he retired eight straight batters in quick succession. As Peterson continued to roll, the Mets continued to add on with the long ball.

In the top of the sixth, Brett Baty took Irvin to the second deck in right-center on a 428-foot solo shot. Baty’s 14th of the year made it 6-0 New York, the last offense the Mets dealt to the Nationals righty. Irvin ended the night with six innings of six-run ball, allowing eight hits and three walks while striking out three.

One inning later, Soto continued the ambush against Konnor Pilkington, hitting a leadoff homer out to left-center. Home run number 31 for the right fielder made it 7-0 Mets on their third homer of the night.

Staked to the large lead, Peterson continued to roll. The left-hander stranded runners on the corners in the sixth and sent Washington down in order in the seventh. However, his scoreless streak against Washington came to an end in the bottom of the eighth, allowing a run to score on a double play from Brady House.

Despite the Nationals breaking the shutout, Peterson finished his night on a flourish with a strikeout of Jacob Young. He ended his night with eight innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk to go with 10 strikeouts, his first double-digit punchout game of the year.

In the ninth, McNeil put the icing on the cake with the Mets’ fourth homer of the night, a solo homer out to left-center. His 10th of the year and third hit of the game made it 8-1 to end the Mets’ night in the score column. It was the utility man’s second three-hit game of the season.

Ryne Stanek ended the game with a scoreless ninth, giving the Mets their third straight victory. The series continues on Wednesday with New York’s Kodai Senga opposing Washington right-hander Brad Lord.

