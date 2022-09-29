Mets reveal new postseason food items at Citi Field

When the Mets begin their postseason run this fall, fans of the orange and blue will have more to look forward to during a trip to Citi Field than just some intense baseball.

The Mets unveiled a new lineup of food options that will be available at the ballpark for the playoffs, ranging from new burger choices to a special twist on your typical chicken tenders. The new additions are being made to the menus at Shake Shack, Alonso’s Arctic Grill, Metropolitan Fry Factory, Hot Pastrami on Rye and Amazin’ Chicken Co.

In a news release, the Mets also teased new specialty food, cocktails and desserts in the premium areas of Citi Field.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com

Among the items that the Mets revealed on Wednesday was a new Shake Shack burger called The Heater. The burger will be exclusively sold at Citi Field and marks the first time it is available in the U.S.

Here is a peek at the new menu items coming to the Mets home.

Meat the CHAMPion Burger

This new burger will be available at Alonso’s Arctic Grill located on the Field Level of Citi Field behind section 102. It features a Pat LaFrieda’s beef patty, smoked BBQ rib meat, waffle fries, Alabama white sauce on a seeded brioche bun.

Old Bay Fries

A little bit of Maryland comes to Citi Field for the playoffs. Classic fries covered in Old Bay spice and sea salt will be available at the Metropolitan Fry Factory. For those interested in trying the new treat, they can be found on the Field Level of the stadium at the Taste of the City area.

Garlic Fries

Also coming to the Metropolitan Fry Factory are garlic fries. The new addition is “hand cut fries tossed in garlic, Parmesan, sea salt and olive oil.

The Clincher Dog

For the hot dog lovers out there, The Clincher Dog is a little bit of a different take on the traditional ballpark frank. It is a deep-fried hot dog with chopped beef, American Cheese fondue, lettuce, tomato and ballpark sauce. This can also be found at the Metropolitan Fry Factory.

Put It In The Books Dog

Sticking with the hot dog theme, the Mets have added another new frankfurter to the Citi Field menu. The new dog is named after Mets longtime broadcaster Howie Rose’s famous catchphrase and features a traditional Nathan’s Famous hot dog, ballpark pastrami, apple spiked sauerkraut, good grain mustard on a Martin’s potato roll. Interested fans can find the Put It In The Books Dog behind section 126 on the field level, in the Piazza 31 Club on the Excelsior Level and behind section 417 on the Promenade Level.

The Heater

The new shake shack burger makes its American debut at Citi Field in the postseason. The well-known cheeseburger will come topped with crispy marinated shallots, pickled jalapenos and shacksauce. A seasoned Mets fan already knows how to get to the Shake Shack stand inside the ballpark, but for the uninitiated, just head to the Taste of the City area.

Parma Tenders

Amazin’ Chicken Co. puts its own spin on the traditional chicken tender that is sure to make any baseball fan salivate. The breaded tender features garlic, parmesan and sea salt and is served with marinara dipping sauce to give it the chicken parm feel. Amazin’ Chicken Co. is located in the Taste of the City area of Citi Field.

Caramel Apple

For those with a sweet tooth, keep an eye out for the Caramel Apple coming to Citi Field. Its as simple as it sounds, a New York State apple dipped in caramel sauce and covered in traditional caramel apple toppings. That includes some very festive orange and blue sprinkles.