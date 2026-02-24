Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) looks on from the field during spring trining at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Luis Robert Jr., and Jorge Polanco are all nearing game action this week as the Mets’ spring training slate ramps up. New York has been cautious with this foursome, emphasizing injury management and slow workloads.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said on Tuesday that all four could play simulated games by Wednesday or Thursday.

Baty, who is dealing with a tweaked hamstring he suffered earlier this month, could see an exhibition game at first base this weekend. It is one of four positions he is expected to be in the equation of this season, serving as a super utility option for Polanco at first, as well as getting time at second base, third base, and right field.

He figures to be a prominent figure in the right-field conversation, with top prospect Carson Benge getting first dibs at the starting role in 2026.

Polanco is being closely monitored to ensure his surgically repaired knee is good to go while he transitions to first base. A middle infielder for the first 12 years of his career, the veteran switch-hitter will also be getting a significant number of at-bats this season as a designated hitter.

Alvarez, who was sidelined with multiple hand injuries last season, will initially be used as a DH before getting back behind the plate to catch around Saturday.

As for Robert, the Mets are using the early portions of spring training to strengthen his lower body, which has been the crux of his ceaseless injury issues throughout his career. The 28-year-old has missed 114 games over the last two seasons, which derailed any sort of progress from a 38-home-run campaign in 2023 — the only fully healthy year of his career.

