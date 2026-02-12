Mets notes: Clay Holmes already at 3 ups, 46 pitches; Bo Bichette’s transition to 3rd

As he prepares to represent Team USA at the World Baseball Classic next month, New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes is at triple the workload of most other pitchers in Day 2 of spring training.

On Thursday, the veteran right-hander completed three ups and 46 pitches as he’ll be starting games in far more stressful situations nearly a month before the Mets’ 2026 campaign starts.

“You don’t see that type of aggressiveness,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “You have to give [him and fellow Team USA member Nolan McLean] credit because they’ve been preparing to be in this situation. Already at three ups, already at 46 pitches, that takes a lot of work behind the scenes. The good thing is that he feels good and that he was able to do it.”

Holmes is entering his second season with the Mets, where he transitioned from a closer with the Yankees to a starter in Queens. He was a serviceable mid-rotation option, going 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 165.2 innings pitched. His previous career-high was 70 frames in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Yankees.

The American starting rotation will feature an embarrassment of riches at the World Baseball Classic, featuring two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and defending NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes of the Pirates.

Bichette’s move to 3rd is underway

Mendoza paid particular and close attention to Bo Bichette on Thursday while taking grounders at third base. The star infielder, who had developed into one of the top natural hitters in the American League during his stay with the Toronto Blue Jays, is making the move from shortstop to the hot corner after signing a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets earlier this winter.

With Francisco Lindor on the shelf for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left hamate bone, Bichette is not an option to fill in at shortstop, meaning it is full steam ahead at third base with no plans of slowing down. It’s why Mendoza will be working closely with the 27-year-old throughout spring.

“Part of the transition, even when he’s taking regular ground balls, he’s realizing how much time he has compared to the shortstop position,” Mendoza said. “The ball is going to get to you a lot quicker, so you’re going to have more time than what you think… The other one is the double play. You have to be quicker getting rid of the baseball. You have to give the second baseman a chance. Those were some of the conversations that we were having out of the gate. I’m glad that he’s here early so we can get that out of the way.”

