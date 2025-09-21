Mets notes: Latest on Tylor Megill, Reed Garrett, Kodai Senga

Apr 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill is headed to Los Angeles, where he will meet with doctors in Los Angeles on Tuesday to confirm whether or not he needs season-ending Tommy John surgery on the UCL in his right elbow.

Megill, who was returning from an elbow injury that occurred on June 14, felt tightness in the area during his most recent minor-league rehab start and was subsequently shut down.

Tommy John surgery will likely end his 2026 season, too, which would burn one of the final two years that he is under team control. The 30-year-old is slated to become a free agent following the 2027 campaign.

Wait for Garrett continues

The Mets are also playing the waiting game with right-handed reliever Reed Garrett, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with what manager Carlos Mendoza described as a “concerning” elbow injury.

His shutdown came roughly one week after he was activated from the IL for a similar injury.

Tommy John surgery still appears to be on the table, but Mendoza did not have an update on the next steps for Garrett ahead of Sunday afternoon’s home regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals.

Senga throwing live BP this week

Struggling starting pitcher Kodai Senga will throw a live batting practice session on either Tuesday or Wednesday down in Florida, per Mendoza, though time is running out to salvage the right-hander’s disappointing season.

Dealing with mechanics issues that resulted in a considerable slump — he posted a X ERA in nine starts since his return from a hamstring injury on July 11 — Senga accepted a demotion to Triple-A in an attempt to figure things out.

That hasn’t happened yet. After a strong first appearance for Syracuse in which he allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and zero walks in six innings, the 32-year-old yielded four runs on six hits in 3.2 innings of work on Thursday.

With one week left in the regular season, Senga’s inclusion on a potential postseason roster is anything but a given. Even if he does make it, he could be used as a right-handed option out of the bullpen rather than a starter.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com