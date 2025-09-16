Mets hit 4 homers, plow Padres 8-3 for 2nd straight win

Sep 16, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a solo home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — For as much as the Mets needed Pete Alonso’s walk-off home run to break an eight-game skid on Sunday, they needed Tuesday night’s power surge against the San Diego Padres as a “get-right” game.

New York bats bombarded Michael King and San Diego pitching by hitting X home runs in an 8-3 victory at Citi Field — their second straight win and one small step closer toward cementing a postseason spot.

With a 1.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and a two-game advantage over the San Francisco Giants for the third and final Wild Card spot, the scoreboard watching is well underway as both NL West clubs are playing each other this week.

The Mets began their assault from the jump, collecting four straight hits off King — Brandon Nimmo’s RBI single plating the last of that streak, which also plated the first run of the night.

Mark Vientos’ double play could have snuffed out a golden chance to get a crooked number up, but Jeff McNeil ripped a double down the first-base line to score a pair and make it 3-0.

Brett Baty made it five in the opening frame with a two-run shot to right, his 17th of the season.

Francisco Lindor led off the second with his 27th home run of the season, a 382-foot laser that hit the face of the second deck in right field. Two batters later, Pete Alonso mashed his 35th of the season — a majestic, 436-foot shot that landed in the first row of the second deck in left.

The struggling Cedric Mullins recorded his second home run as a Met since coming over from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline to lead off the fourth. It was the last batter King faced, allowing all eight runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

On the mound, the Mets’ piggyback system worked well enough. Clay Holmes went the first four innings on 53 pitches, allowing two runs on a pair of solo shots from Jackson Merrill in the second and Jake Cronenworth in the third.

Sean Manaea, relegated to a bullpen role after his continued struggles since returning from the IL in July, was solid in relief, allowing just one run via a Freddy Fermin home run on four hits with four strikeouts in the final five innings of the night.

