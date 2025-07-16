Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League first baseman Pete Alonso (20) of the New York Mets celebrates with his teammates after hitting a three run home run during the sixth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso headlined the Empire State’s fireworks in the 95th MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday. The New York Mets’ first baseman hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning of the Midsummer Classic, helping the National League to a thrilling, tiebreaking 7-6 win over the American League

The homer came in the bottom of the sixth inning, with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals reaching ahead of him. The NL’s leader in RBIs took a 1-0 fastball to the right field seats to expand the lead to 5-0 at the time. Alonso became the third Met to homer in the All-Star game, joining Lee Mazzilli (1979) and David Wright (2006).

However, the American League didn’t go down quietly. After Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll homered right after Alonso’s shot, the AL rallied for six straight runs to force a Home Run Derby tiebreaker, the first in the event’s history. Alonso was set to hit third in the showdown, but did not get the chance after the heroics of Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. He hit three homers on his three swings, earning himself All-Star Game MVP honors.

Alonso was one of four Mets to appear in the senior circuit’s win on Tuesday night, as three other Mets appeared in the contest. Francisco Lindor, the starting shortstop, went 0-for-2, and a pair of pitchers toed the rubber.

David Peterson, a late addition to the NL roster, pitched a scoreless fourth inning. Despite allowing a pair of hits, he was able to pitch out of the jam, tallying a strikeout in the frame. Edwin Diaz, the last Mets representative, came on in the ninth to try to close out the game after San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was unsuccessful.

However, Diaz couldn’t close the door, as an infield hit by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan tied the game up on an infield hit. Regulation ended in a 6-6 tie prior to the Home Run Derby.

On the American League side, three Yankees took part in the festivities, starting with captain Aaron Judge. The AL’s top vote-getter in fan voting went 0-for-2, going down on a pair of ground balls. Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 0-for-3 with a lineout, groundout, and reached on an error.

The bright spot for the Yankees on the night was Carlos Rodon in his first All-Star nod with the team. After the departure of starter Tarik Skubal, the left-hander pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout, the lone blemish being a double to Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

With the festivities over, the Yankees’ representatives will wait for their teammates in Atlanta. Starting Friday, the Yankees will face the Braves in their first series out of the All-Star break. The Mets’ reps will return to Queens ahead of their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

