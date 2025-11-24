Could Mets bring back Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and sign a star outfielder? ‘Sure’ says David Stearns

Aug 28, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after a fielding error on a ground ball hit by Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Mets have thrust themselves into the conversation as major players in the free-agent outfield market after trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien on Sunday.

That means significant interest in two of the top talents in Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, both of whom will cost a pretty penny. Bellinger, who spent last season with the Yankees, is projected to receive a shorter-term deal of five to six years, which will come in at a value north of $140 million. Tucker, meanwhile, could secure a decade-long deal worth over $400 million.

The Mets are already facing a reality in which they’d be doling out serious money to potentially retain some of their biggest stars. Franchise home run king Pete Alonso is a free agent, as is Edwin Diaz, one of the best closers in the game. On top of that, president of baseball operations David Stearns has to fix the starting rotation and bullpen.

Yet, when asked if it was realistic to see the Mets retain Alonso and Diaz, along with signing a big-name outfielder, Stearns simply replied, “sure,” on Monday.

“I think anything would be realistic right now,” he continued during his Zoom availability following the official execution of the Nimmo-for-Semien deal.

Stearns maintained that “we’d love to have Pete and Edwin back. They’re both great Mets.”

Pulling off those moves would once again mean that the Mets would have one of the highest payrolls in all of baseball, which is something Cohen has expressed tweaking to ease the financial penalties that have come with blowing by multiple thresholds of the competitive balance tax. According to Spotrac, the Mets’ payroll already sits at $222.3 million, which is the third-highest in baseball, and we are still over a week before the start of MLB’s Winter Meetings.

For reference, the 2026 competitive balance tax is set at $244 million, meaning the Mets are poised to blow by it once again, considering Alonso is looking for a contract that would pay him $30 million-plus per year. Bellinger will get slightly less than that, and Tucker is looking for more.

“I think our ownership group is very consistent that they’re willing to support what we think is right from a basebal perspective,” Stearns said. “Payroll space is not unending, but I’m also very confident that we’re going to have the support we need and the resources we need to put a very good team on the field.”

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com