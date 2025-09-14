Quantcast
Mets

Pete Alonso snaps Mets’ 8-game skid with walk-off homer

By Posted on
Pete Alonso 253 Mets Braves: Man in white baseball uniform pumps first while running toward first base after hitting home run
Pete Alonso

Did the Mets ever need that one? 

Pete Alonso bailed out an unreliable bullpen with a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift New York to a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

The win snaps a heinous eight-game losing streak that saw the Mets (77-73) temporarily fall out of a playoff spot, though Sunday’s result temporarily gives them a one-game lead over the San Francisco Giants for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. 

“Every game is important now,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Especially now in the middle of this losing streak, going into an off day… not going to lie, we needed that one.”

The Mets had built a 2-0 lead on the back of Nolan McLean, who continues to assert himself as the team’s unquestioned ace. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander went six shutout innings, allowing five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. 

He is the first Mets pitcher ever to begin his career with six straight starts of five-plus innings pitched and two or fewer runs allowed. McLean boasts a 1.19 ERA to start his MLB career. 

But New York’s bullpen, as has become commonplace of late, squandered a 2-0 lead that was given to McLean behind an RBI groundout by Juan Soto in the fifth and a solo homer from Brandon Nimmo in the sixth. 

Brooks Raley and Reed Garrett combined to give up two quick Texas runs. Joc Pederson’s two-RBI single scored Michael Helan and Josh Smith.

After Ryne Stanek navigated his way through the 10th without allowing the Rangers’ ghost runner to score, Soto was intentionally walked to lead off the bottom of the frame for Alonso. 

The slugging first baseman jumped on a 1-1 hanging sinker, lifting it 390 feet over the right-center-field wall. 

“Every walk-off homer is sick,” Alonso said. “It was awesome, a phenomenal feeling. A lot of meaning to that one for where we are as a team.”

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

