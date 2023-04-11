Mets’ prospect Ronny Mauricio continues hot start to 2023 season

When spring training began, Ronny Mauricio was not the Mets prospect that most people had their eyes on. Many came to the ballpark hoping to catch a glimpse of Francisco Alvarez or Brett Baty, two players who seemed poised to break into the big league club this season.

However, people left talking about Mauricio.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

The 22-year-old shortstop, who is currently ranked as the 90th overall prospect by FanGraphs and the Mets’ 6th-best prospect by MLB.com., was one of the big winners at spring training. He led the Mets with four home runs while slugging .636, and driving in eight runs in his 17 games played.

That was just a continuation of a strong 2022-23 season for the Dominican native. Mauricio set a career-high last year with 26 home runs and 54 extra-base hits while batting .259/..296/.472 with Double-A Binghampton. He then went to play for Licey in the Dominican Winter League, where he hit .287/.335/.468 with five home runs, 31, RBI, and 26 runs scored in 46 games.

All of that success earned him a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse to start the year, and Mauricio has just continued hitting.

The switch-hitter is 10th in the entire International League with a 1.140 OPS through nine games and is tied for second with three home runs. Overall, the Mets prospect is hitting .353/.405/.735 to start the year with nine RBI and six of his 12 hits going for extra bases.

While it’s still early, it’s nice to see that Mauricio has been a little bit more patient at the plate, compiling an 8.1% walk rate in the early going after posting just a 4.4% walk rate all season last year.

Mauricio hits for more power from the left side but is an aggressive swinger no matter where he stands. The Mets wanted him to be a little less of a free swinger this season in the hopes that he would give major league pitchers fewer holes in his approach to exploit. That has worked so far as Mauricio has a career-low 16.2% strikeout rate in the early going.

If the shortstop keeps hitting like this, the Mets are also going to need to decide where he best fits defensively.

Mauricio has played all nine games this year at shortstop and has actually yet to play another position during his entire minor league career. However, with Francisco Lindor at shortstop for the next few years, Mauricio will likely need to find a new home. At 6’3″, many people have expected Mauricio to move off of shortstop eventually, but with Brett Baty in the Mets’ long-term plays at 3B, the team will need to start experimenting with other positions for Mauricio if they hope his bat can help the team in the short-term.

With Francisco Alvarez already up with the big league squad and set to play a fair amount of DH, a call-up for Mauricio seems unlikely until he starts to play other positions at Triple-A. Once fans start to see him moving around, perhaps even in the outfield, that would be a clear indication that the Mets are prepping him for a call-up.

Until then, they’ll just hope his plate discipline improvements help to fuel his power breakout in the minor leagues.

For more Mets coverage, like this Ronny Mauricio article, visit amNY Sports