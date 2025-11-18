Mets rumors: Devin Williams to team up with Edwin Diaz in Queens?

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is going to be linked with free agents and trade targets with whom he worked during his decade stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. We have already seen it this offseason with starting pitcher Freddy Peralta; now add reliever Devin Williams to the mix.

Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported Tuesday that the Mets are “in on” the right-handed reliever, who was one of the best closers in baseball during his six years with the Brewers, but imploded after being acquired by the crosstown rival Yankees last winter.

The 31-year-old lost his job as closer in the Bronx behind the worst year of his career. He posted a 4.79 ERA in 62 innings pitched — he had a 1.83 career ERA entering 2025 — with 18 saves and four blown saves.

Regardless, the Mets are interested mainly because the analytics suggest that he is still an elite reliever.

Williams’ expected batting average (xBA) of .195 was in MLB’s 96th percentile this season. His 35% chase rate and 34.7% strikeout rate were in the 97th, and his 37.7% whiff rate was in the 99th. Reuniting with Stearns and getting into the Mets’ pitching lab could get the “Airbender” back on track.

New York’s bullpen is facing a complete revamp after bombing this season. Useable future pieces were slim, and those that were serviceable did not stay healthy for long, particularly AJ Minter and Danny Young. The trade-deadline acquisition of St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley was a disaster, and an overworked unit ultimately crumbled during a spectacular three-month-long collapse.

Star closer Edwin Diaz has also opted out of the final two years of his contract, and at 31, is in line for one more big payday that will have suitors from around the league lining up for his services. It’s no secret that the Mets want him back, and even if they do get him, that might not deter them from bringing on Williams as well.

That would potentially create one of the most imposing back ends of a bullpen in all of baseball, though the hypotheticals at this time are immeasurable.

