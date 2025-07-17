Mets sign 1st-round pick Mitch Voit

February 23, 2025: Michigan infielder Mitch Voit (55) makes a throw back across his body to first base. Arkansas defeated Michigan 8-6 in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series Presented by Kubota in Arlington, TX. Richey Miller/CSM/Sipa USA(Credit Image: © Richey Miller/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA)

The New York Mets have agreed to a deal with their first-round draft pick, Mitch Voit, on Thursday.

The Michigan product was taken 38th overall on Sunday and will begin his career in Port St. Lucie, FL

“We were able to add a dynamic player to the organization as we continue to build our farm system,” Mets vice president of amateur scouting, Kris Gross, said. “I want to congratulate Mitch and his family on this momentous occasion. They have put a lot of hard work and sacrifice into getting to this point.”

The 20-year-old slashed .346/.471/.668 (1.139 OPS) during his junior season at Michigan, leading the Wolverines with 14 home runs, 40 walks, and 14 steals, along with slugging percentage and OPS.

Over the last three years in Ann Arbor, he has appeared at every defensive position, though he spent the 2025 campaign mostly at second base.

In 169 games at Michigan, Voit batted .303 with a .962 OPS, 36 home runs, 138 RBI, 46 doubles, and seven triples. That versatility will bode well with the Mets, as president of baseball operations David Stearns has often preached the advantages of younger players learning multiple positions.

“Mitch has shown the ability to play at a high level at several positions and make an impact at the plate,” Gross said. “He has great makeup and a tremendous amount of potential.”

