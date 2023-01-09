Mets sign Tim Locastro to minor-league deal

The New York Mets have reportedly signed outfielder Tim Locastro to a minor-league deal with an invite to MLB spring training, as first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo on Monday.

The 30-year-old Syracuse native spent last season with the Yankees, appearing in 38 games as a reserve outfielder but most importantly, as a speedy option on the basepaths with eight stolen bases. A six-year veteran with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Yankees, Locastro owns a career .656 OPS with an 88.6% conversion rate on stolen-base attempts.

According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in Major League Baseball’s 99th percentile in sprint speed. He had ranked in the 100th percentile in each of the previous three seasons.

He’ll provide the Mets with some added outfield depth, which is one of the largest remaining holes on a well-rounded roster to address. There are few legitimate options currently on the Mets’ 40-man roster behind Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha. The team’s current depth chart has Abraham Almonte and Jeff McNeil as the only other reserve options — and the latter is the team’s starting second baseman.

Locastro’s signing does not bode well for the return of Terrance Gore, who worked his way up to the majors during the 2022 season thanks to his status as an elite base stealer.

