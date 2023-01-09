Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Mets sign Tim Locastro to minor-league deal

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Tim Locastro Mets
Tim Locastro (Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Mets have reportedly signed outfielder Tim Locastro to a minor-league deal with an invite to MLB spring training, as first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo on Monday. 

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUSBET $5, GET $200!
ANY GAME!CLAIM OFFER

The 30-year-old Syracuse native spent last season with the Yankees, appearing in 38 games as a reserve outfielder but most importantly, as a speedy option on the basepaths with eight stolen bases. A six-year veteran with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Yankees, Locastro owns a career .656 OPS with an 88.6% conversion rate on stolen-base attempts. 

According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in Major League Baseball’s 99th percentile in sprint speed. He had ranked in the 100th percentile in each of the previous three seasons.

He’ll provide the Mets with some added outfield depth, which is one of the largest remaining holes on a well-rounded roster to address. There are few legitimate options currently on the Mets’ 40-man roster behind Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha. The team’s current depth chart has Abraham Almonte and Jeff McNeil as the only other reserve options — and the latter is the team’s starting second baseman. 

Locastro’s signing does not bode well for the return of Terrance Gore, who worked his way up to the majors during the 2022 season thanks to his status as an elite base stealer

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUSBET $5, GET $200!
ANY GAME!CLAIM OFFER

For more on the Mets and Tim Locastro, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC