Mets spring training reporting dates

Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, left, talks with manager Terry Collins during a spring training workout on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Photo Credit: Ashley Gilbertson courtesy of Alan Wilzig VII Photo

Before you can raise a National League pennant at Citi Field, Mets players must first report to spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Here’s a look at the spring training reporting schedule for the Mets as the 2016 MLB season inches closer.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: Pitchers and catchers report.

Friday, Feb. 19: First workout for pitchers and catchers.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Position players report.

Friday, Feb. 26: First full-squad workouts.

Thursday, March 3: First spring game, at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6: First home spring game in Port St. Lucie, vs. Marlins, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: Opening Night at Kansas City Royals, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8: Home opener at Citi Field, vs. Phillies, 1:10 p.m.