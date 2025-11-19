Mets’ David Stearns tipping hand that team’s core has to change

Jul 5, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates his grand slam against the New York Yankees with teammates in the dugout during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It appears that David Stearns realizes that his New York Mets cannot win the World Series with some of their current, prominent core members.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that starting pitcher Kodai Senga, second baseman Jeff McNeil, and left fielder Brandon Nimmo are going to be shopped on the trade market this winter. It confirms that the president of baseball operations is not just looking to part ways with some of the younger players, such as Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Luisangel Acuña.

Senga’s inclusion in trade talks should not come as much of a surprise. Injuries held him out for all but five innings two years ago before a hamstring issue derailed what had been a hot first half of the season. Upon his return, his production plummeted to the tune of a 6.56 ERA over his final eight appearances. With his mechanics out of whack, he accepted a demotion to Triple-A and could not get back on track.

Shortly after the season ended, Stearns admitted that the Mets cannot rely on the 32-year-old right-hander moving forward.

“Kodai Senga has had two inconsistent and challenging years in a row,” he said in late September. “We know it’s in there, we know there’s potential. We’re going to do everything we can to help get it out of him. But could we put him in ink as making 30 starts next year? That would be foolish.”

McNeil, 33, has not shown enough consistency in his offensive game to warrant a secure, everyday role despite his much-lauded versatility, which allows him to play second base and all three outfield positions. But after winning a batting title in 2022 behind a .326 average, McNeil is slashing .253/.326/.389 (.715 OPS) over his last three seasons, and his presence blocks younger players like Acuna, Baty, and Ronny Mauricio from getting more playing time in the big leagues. He is coming off a thoracic outlet syndrome procedure, but should be ready for spring training.

Nimmo’s inclusion might be the most surprising, but it jives with Stearns’ desire to focus on run prevention this winter. The 32-year-old is coming off a career-year power-wise with 25 home runs and 92 RBI, but his defensive metrics were average, at best, and he has five years left on his eight-year, $162 million contract.

Add this to the very real possibility that franchise home run king Pete Alonso could walk in free agency, and the heart of the Mets could look significantly different in 2026.

