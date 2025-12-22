Mets trade Jeff McNeil to Athletics

Aug 5, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another long-standing member of the New York Mets is leaving town as infielder Jeff McNeil was dealt to the Athletics for right-handed pitching prospect Yordan Rodriguez.

The Mets are also sending $5.75 million in the deal, per multiple reports.

McNeil, 33, is just the latest veteran core member to be shown the door by president of baseball operations David Stearns. Left fielder Brandon Nimmo was sent to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien before a 24-hour span during the Winter Meetings earlier this month saw the departures of star closer Edwin Diaz (Dodgers) and franchise slugger Pete Alonso (Orioles) in free agency.

The acquisition of Semien quickly made McNeil expendable, though Stearns often lauded his versatility as an emergency left or center fielder. But the lefty bat’s production had significantly waned in recent years. After winning a batting title with a .326 average in 2022, he batted .253 with a .715 OPS over the next three seasons. He hit .243 with 12 home runs in 122 games in 2025.

Rumors had also swirled about a strained relationship with All-Star shortstop Fransicso Lindor, as the two reportedly had multiple run-ins over the last three seasons.

Rather than potentially being used as a super utility option in Queens, McNeil will go to Sacramento as the immediate favorite to take over the starting job at second base for an Athletics team that received little production from that spot in the lineup. In 2025, their second basemen combined to slash .199/.267/.283 (.550 OPS).

In return, the Mets are getting a 17-year-old Cuban prospect in Rodriguez, who posted a 2.93 ERA in eight appearances in rookie ball this past season. He was ranked within the Athletics’ top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline before being dealt to New York.

