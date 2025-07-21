Mets trade rumors: Jeff McNeil’s comfort in center field adding new dimension to David Stearns’ plans

Jul 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jeff McNeil (1) doubles during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — David Stearns admitted on Monday that if his Mets cannot pull off a deal for a center fielder before MLB’s July 31 deadline, he would be comfortable with Jeff McNeil getting the bulk of the action at the position for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“I think I’d be comfortable with the type of distribution we presently have,” Stearns said prior to New York’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. “Some of that is because I think we’ve seen Jeff get a little more comfortable out there, and so if we continue to see that type of progress, yeah, I’d be comfortable with that.”

Mets center fielders rank 25th in Major League Baseball with a .608 OPS this season — a number that Tyrone Taylor has mostly contributed to after he was thrust into the starting role back in April when his platoon-mate, Jose Siri, went down with a broken leg.

Taylor has carved his niche in the majors as a reliable fourth outfielder, whose elite defense is an invaluable asset for contending teams to rely on. He was deployed perfectly last season alongside Harrison Bader, and it helped support the Mets as they made their run to the NLCS.

That luxury has not existed this season after Bader’s replacement, Siri, hit the injured list.

“The one position where we haven’t gotten the level of production that we probably anticipated coming into the year is center field,” Stearns added. “I don’t think I’m saying anything that’s going to surprise anyone. But I really like the defense Tyrone Taylor brings and how he contributes to this team.”

McNeil, a natural second baseman, has continued to provide the versatility that Stearns has craved since taking over as president of baseball operations last season — and desperation forced the Mets to finally grant the 33-year-old his wish of getting some time in center field.

What might not have been accounted for was the success that he has had while playing there.

In the 24 games he has lined up in center, McNeil is slashing .325/.402/.494 (.896 OPS) with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, and 13 RBI. His defense has been more than passable, too — even with the flair for dramatics that has included home-run robberies and diving catches.

Because of that, Stearns is not hitting the center-field market 10 days ahead of the deadline with an abundance of desperation, though he did assure that they will be “engaged.” There are a few options that could be considered, though the potential availabilities of Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins or Boston’s Jarren Duran would undoubtedly come at a notable cost, one that could be used for beefing up the bullpen.

“Jeff is growing more comfortable out there,” Stearns said. “So I think that for me, at least, the bar for me to improve center field has probably risen over the past, let’s say, two weeks, because of Jeff’s comfort level out there, and also to continue to recognize the secondary skills that Tyrone can provide.”

The bullpen does not have such a comfort level. It has been running on fumes after season-ending injuries to AJ Minter, Danny Young, Dedniel Nunez, and Max Kranick.

“First of all, we will improve our team,” Stearns said. “We’d like upgrades everywhere. I think we’ve cast a pretty wide net, and we’ll continue to do so. Specifically… we’ve been hit with injuries in the pitching staff, specifically the bullpen. We will be active there. Providing our group some reinforcements in the bullpen would be great.”

