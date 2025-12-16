Mets trade rumors: Latest on Mark Vientos

Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Trade rumors have followed Mark Vientos from the summer to the offseason.

The New York Mets’ infielder/designated hitter, who recently pivoted agents to sign on with Scott Boras, appears to be getting squeezed out of playing time in New York after a disappointing 2025, following what had been a breakout campaign during the Mets’ run to the NLCS.

Brett Baty has seemingly won the starting job at third base already, and the Mets signed veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to serve as a first baseman and a designated hitter. Unless David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza want to platoon Vientos with Polanco in that same role — Jeff McNeil has been floated as more of an option at first than Vientos over the last week — then the 26-year-old is expendable.

Even with a paltry slashline of .233/.289/.413 (.702 OPS), the Mets should be able to include him in a package to get the pitching help they so desperately need. In no way would he be a headliner, but a younger talent two years removed from a 27-home-run season should at least sweeten the pot.

According to multiple reports, the Mets have been in discussions with the San Diego Padres in recent days, with names such as starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and closer Mason Miller being mentioned. One of New York’s top pitching prospects, Jonah Tong, could lead the return going back to San Diego, among other pieces.

New York’s starting rotation and bullpen are approaching bare-bones territory. Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes are the only dependable options right now after Kodai Senga’s mechanics disappeared following a hamstring injury, Sean Manaea never regained his elite stuff after suffering a lat injury, and David Peterson nosedived down the stretch after an All-Star-caliber first half.

The bullpen lost its anchor in superstar closer Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving new signing Devin Williams and southpaws Brooks Raley and AJ Minter as the only other dependable options.

