Mets trade rumors: What we know about Mitch Keller, Pirates

Jul 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While the Mets appear to be stabilizing from a miserable 3-14 stretch, recent performances and injuries have all but ensured that they have to be aggressive on the market before the 2025 MLB trade deadline on July 31.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, who yet again appear set to mail it in, thanks to unmotivated ownership, have already seen some notable names make their way to the rumor mill with two and a half weeks until the deadline.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported over the weekend that the Mets and Pirates have already had conversations regarding starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who would provide some much-needed relief to an injury-depleted rotation.

New York has some reinforcements on the way with ace Kodai Senga and veteran southpaw Sean Manaea set to return for the final series before the All-Star break this weekend in Kansas City against the Royals. But they are still down Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn, depleting all of their starting depth.

Keller, a 29-year-old right-hander, has been forced to take a hit on his stat line due to playing in Pittsburgh. Despite possessing a more-than-serviceable 3.64 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP, he is 3-10.

In his last four starts, he has a 1.88 ERA, including 5.1 innings against the Mets in which he yielded just one run on five hits with four strikeouts.

He is in the second season of a five-year, $77 million deal that runs through the 2028 campaign.

Reynolds doesn’t want Mets

Two-time All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds is also set to receive an abundance of attention in the Pirates’ sell job, but Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette disclosed that the Mets are one of six teams that are on his no-trade list.

An additional center-field option could do wonders for New York with Jose Siri’s rehab from a broken leg slowly coming along, but there is still no concrete idea of when he could return. It has Tyrone Taylor to take the majority of starts in center when he was supposed to be part of a platoon.

Jeff McNeil has provided some relief at the position for the time being, but the Mets need a multi-tool option that can provide defense and a plus bat. That would allow McNeil to man his normal position at second.

Reynolds is trudging through the worst season of his career, batting .229 with a 672 OPS, 10 home runs, and 45 RBI, but a change of scenery and a deeper offense could help him get back on track just one year after batting .275 with 24 home runs and 88 RBI.

