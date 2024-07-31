Twins run Severino early, beat down Mets 8-3 to take series finale

Byron Buxton rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Mets on Wednesday, July 31. (Lloyd Mitchell/AMNY)

QUEENS, NY — The Minnesota Twins rode a five-run third inning off New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino to an 8-3 victory to take the final game of a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.

Severino lasted just three innings — his shortest outing since joining the Mets this season — allowing six runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Six different Twins drove in at least one run in their victory.

“He just didn’t have it,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He just didn’t have a feel for his pitches, especially the secondary whether it was the slider or sweeper… Just one of those days.”

The Mets (57-51) took two of three from Minnesota to ensure they have not lost any of their last seven series.

Byron Buxton put the Twins in front in the top of the second when he smacked a hanging Severino sinker 435 feet into the left-center-field seats — a solo shot for his 13th home run of the season.

Mark Vientos provided an immediate answer for the Mets to put them in front in the bottom of the second. Following a Jeff McNeil lead-off single, the bourgeoning third baseman took a Pablo Lopez sinker the other way into the right-field seats for his 16th home run of the season and his second big fly in as many games.

It was the only damage allowed by Lopez, who gave up just three hits over six innings pitched while striking out seven and walking three on 103 pitches.

Severino gave it right back in the top of the third, yielding five consecutive hits that resulted in five runs for the Twins while experiencing a noticeable drop in velocity. A fastball that began the day at 96 mph suddenly sank to 93 and even 91 in his final inning of work.

“I just threw a lot of pitches in that inning,” Severino said, imploring that he feels fine. “Health-wise I feel very good. I just need to get better.”

However, it did raise a red flag for Mendoza.

“When I saw 93, 91, I wanted to make sure I talked to him,” Mendoza said. “He kept saying he was fine. Right now, we’re good. We double-checked, trainers went back in there to make sure he was feeling good physically. He’s fine, just one of those days where he didn’t have it.”

Austin Martin singled and stole second before being driven home by Trevor Larnach to tie the game. Larnach stole second — the third stolen base in three innings off Severino — and came around to score on Max Kepler’s single. Royce Lewis ripped a double down the left field line to score Kepler from first and DH Matt Wallner topped it all off with a two-run home run to give Minnesota a 6-2 lead.

“Everything [was a struggle],” Severino said. “Breaking pitches [were off] and the only thing that was okay today was the fastball. You can’t navigate through a lineup with only fastballs… It was not on today.

Carlos Santana made it seven for Minnesota with an RBI double in the fifth off Tylor Megill, who was flexed to the bullpen earlier on Wednesday following the acquisition of Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics the day before.

New Mets reliever Huascar Brazoban, acquired on Tuesday from the Miami Marlins, pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

