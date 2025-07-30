Mets land Tyler Rogers to bolster bullpen, pay hefty price

The New York Mets have their marquee bullpen acquisition before Major League Baseball’s July 31 trade deadline, acquiring submariner Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

President of baseball operations David Stearns had to pay a hefty price, parting with right-handed pitcher Jose Butto, once a starter turned into an important multi-inning reliever, No. 10-ranked prospect and pitcher Blade Tidwell, who made his MLB debut this season, and No. 12 prospect Drew Gilbert, who was acquired from the Houston Astros in the Justin Verlander trade.

Rogers, 34, is continuing his seven-year reign as one of the top relievers in the National League with one of his finest seasons yet. The righty holds a 1.80 ERA across 53 appearances this season with 38 strikeouts compared to just four walks and a minuscule 0.860 WHIP.

Since debuting with San Francisco in 2019, he has a 2.79 ERA and a 1.099 WHIP. He is a rental until further notice, though, as he becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season.

Still, it is a necessary move for Stearns to make despite the price, considering the Mets’ bullpen had been worn down by injuries this season. The organization has been struck with the long-term absences of AJ Minter, Danny Young, Max Kranick, and Dedniel Nunez. They only recently got southpaw Brooks Raley back in the fold after he completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

In New York, he becomes an elite-level set-up man in front of All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, which then allows Raley to be deployed as a high-leverage, late-inning lefty option out of the bullpen while the likes of Ryne Stanek and Reed Garrett are flexed to a less-intense middle-relief role.

Getting Rogers forced Stearns to give up his largest haul yet in terms of prospects, which is something he has yet to do since taking over the Mets’ front office following the 2023 season. While Butto was a vital cog in the Mets’ bullpen last year with a 2.55 ERA across 30 appearances, he was 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA this season.

Tidwell made four MLB appearances with the Mets this season, posting a 9.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 15 innings. The 24-year-old was promoted to Triple-A last summer, with 36 appearances at Syracuse during that span.

Gilbert was the Astros’ No. 1 prospect when he was dealt to the Mets in the Verlander deal at the 2023 deadline. He quickly was considered one of the Mets’ very best prospects, but tumbled in the rankings as of late, all the way down to 12. Regardless, the outfielder is batting .252 with an .804 OPS, 14 home runs, and 53 RBI in 329 minor-league at-bats with Syracuse.

