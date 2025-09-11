Mets on verge of another epic collapse with NL Wild Card lead shrinking

Sep 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) punches his bat after popping out to end the game in a loss against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mets futility never seems to know many bounds, regardless of the era, the owner, or the outlook. Now, 2025 is on the cusp of joining the tormented list of epic collapses.

Since sweeping the Phillies last month at Citi Field, the Mets enter Thursday night’s series finale in Philadelphia 4-9 in their last 13 games, including three-straight losses to their division rivals that have all but handed the NL East over to them.

That, however, is the least of New York’s problems, as its latest summer swoon has it in serious danger of falling out of the postseason altogether. A slight reprieve came on Wednesday night when the San Francisco Giants lost, but the Cincinnati Reds’ victory now has both clubs within two games of the Mets, who hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League’s playoff picture.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said it best, as his constant search for answers has repeatedly come up empty: “Nothing seems to be working for us.”

Half of the current six-man starting rotation is a liability, and it’s the veteran side of things that has been the largest let-down. Sean Manaea hasn’t figured it out after starting the season in July due to an oblique injury, David Peterson’s All-Star season has devolved into a series of inconsistent and even disastrous outings, and Clay Holmes continuously is unable to provide any semblance of depth.

The bullpen is unreliable, particularly with new acquisitions Gregory Soto and Ryan Helsley — the latter looking a shell of his former star self with the St. Louis Cardinals.

A star-studded offense is tame, and a lot of times, punchless. They have averaged a measly 2.5 runs per game over their last seven outings.

“We have a good team,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “The bottom line is we just haven’t played at the standard that we all have for each other.”

The other bottom line is that the Mets are staring at the very real possibility of missing the postseason, which would be a calamity considering October baseball is the bare minimum now after spending $765 million on Juan Soto. This potential miss, though, would come in spectacular and historic fashion.

Following a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on June 12, the Mets were 21 games over .500 at 45-24. On that day, ace Kodai Senga injured his hamstring, which, even at the time, sparked a noticeable shift around the team. Since then, the Mets are 31-46, which is the fourth-worst record in all of baseball.

Only two teams have won at least 45 of their first 69 games since the start of Major League Baseball’s Wild Card era (1995) and missed the postseason entirely: the 2002 Boston Red Sox and 2003 Seattle Mariners (h/t Jerry Beach).

Including Thursday night’s series finale in Philadelphia, the Mets have 16 games to try to hold on for dear life to that final postseason spot. The way things are going, that feels like 15 games too long.

“They know where they’re at,” Mendoza said. “That’s one thing with these guys, they’re not going to give up. They’re going to keep showing up, they’re going to keep preparing, they’re going to keep competing, and keep having each other’s backs. Nobody’s happy, but we have to keep going.”

