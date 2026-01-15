Mets sign top international prospect, ex-Yankees commit Wandy Asigen

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets continue to pick up crown jewels of the international market, signing No. 2-ranked prospect, shortstop Wandy Asigen, on Thursday for $3.9 million.

The 16-year-old had originally worked out a verbal agreement with the Yankees, but the team moved on from international scouting director Donny Rowland in November. Asigen proceeded to back out of his agreement.

A lefty bat, Asigen has made noise with a sweet swing that creates significant exit velocity — as much as 110 mph.

This is the second top international prospect that the Mets have nabbed in the last year. They won No. 3 international prospect Elian Pena’s signature for a franchise record $5 million bonus last January. He is currently the club’s 10th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.

