Alonso homers twice, another Nimmo grand slam lifts Mets to 2nd straight win over Yankees

Jul 5, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — On Wednesday afternoon, Brandon Nimmo had one grand slam this season, and the New York Mets had lost 14 of their last 17 games.

He now has three grand slams, and the Mets are winners of four straight — both figures extended by a 12-6 win over the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday evening. The Mets are the winners of the second Subway Series of the season, and are now 6–2 against the Yankees over the past two years.

The Mets were buoyed by the long ball. Nimmo and Pete Alonso wrote their names among the club’s all-time greats. They provided more than enough insurance to give their depleted pitching staff some breathing room.

Nimmo among Mets royalty

The Mets got to Carlos Rodon early. After Starling Marte led off the bottom of the first with a double, and Francisco Lindor walked, Juan Soto played small ball and bunted to advance them. Alonso then walked to load the bases for Nimmo.

On a 1–2 count, Nimmo sent a hanging slider from Yankees starter Carlos Rodon over the right-center-field fence for his 18th home run and third grand slam of the campaign.

Nimmo is in elite company.

He is just the fourth player in Mets history to hit three grand slams in a single season. The other three are John Milner (1976), Robin Ventura (1999), and Carlos Beltran (2006).

Two of his three grand slams this season have come this week. He hit one off the Milwaukee Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski during the second half of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Nimmo’s 17 home runs entering Saturday were a career-high for the longtime Met prior to the All-Star break. He had been hitting .307 over his previous 36 games (43–110) and had 21 runs, seven doubles, nine homers, 21 runs batted in, 10 walks, seven steals, and a .912 OPS during that span.

Nimmo also scored his 552nd career run on Friday on Soto’s first-inning home run, passing Beltran for eighth place in Mets history. Entering Saturday, five of Nimmo’s last six hits had gone for extra bases — two home runs and three doubles.

Alonso leads home run charge

Similar to Friday’s season opener, Saturday’s game featured the expected power hitting from two offensively-constructed clubs. The two clubs combined for six home runs in the second game of the series.

Alonso was responsible for two of those. He’s now at 20 home runs on the season — good enough for second on the Mets behind Soto, who has 21. Alonso extended the Mets’ lead to 7–2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. He got hold of a 94.8 mph fastball from Rodon and drove it over the right-center field fence.

Alonso then hit another home run in the bottom of the seventh to put the Mets up 11–5. After Lindor ended up on second after an RBI single and Soto walked, Alonso crushed the first pitch he saw from Jayvien Sandridge to the left field seats.

Alonso is now in sole possession of the Mets’ franchise record for most home runs by a player against the Yankees, with 11. Entering Saturday, he was tied for the lead with David Wright at nine.

Alonso entered Saturday with 60 career home runs in Interleague games, which was tied with Paul Konerko for eighth-most in Major League history.

The Mets got additional run support from a long Starling Marte RBI single in the bottom of the second, which scored Tyrone Taylor, and the Lindor RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, which scored pinch hitter Ronny Mauricio, who led off the inning with a double. Soto gave the Mets their 12th run in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Lindor with an RBI single.

Yankees don’t generate enough

Mets starter Frankie Montas threw 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and four runs (all earned). He gave up solo home runs to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells. He recorded two strikeouts. He did not issue a walk.

Montas allowed his third and fourth runs in the top of the sixth inning. He initially escaped a jam — Aaron Judge was at the dish. He had no outs. Oswald Peraza was on second, and Trent Grisham was on first. Judge grounded out but advanced the runners. Cody Bellinger scored both with a bloop single to left.

Anthony Volpe brought the Yankees within two in the top of the seventh, as he deposited an 82 mph sweeper from Mets reliever Richard Lovelady to left center field. Ben Rice brought home Bellinger on an RBI double in the top of the eighth. By then, the Yankees were down by six.

The Yankees could not generate anything more in the inning. With Rice on second, Chisholm walked. Jasson Domínguez and Volpe both struck out swinging as Ryne Stanek worked his fastball.

The Yankees faced a similar predicament to Friday’s game in the top of the ninth: the turn of the order and Judge. This time, the Mets led by six and had Edwin Diaz on the mound. Diaz struck out Wells and DJ LeMahieu. Judge grounded out for the final out.

The Yankees have lost six games in a row. They’ve lost the series. They will face the Mets for the final time of the regular season on Sunday afternoon.

