Alonso, Fried highlight Mets, Yankees reps named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Jun 26, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) gestures after hitting a double in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Major League Baseball rounded out their 2025 All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, and good things come in threes for New York’s representation in Atlanta.

Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz will join Francisco Lindor in representing the Mets on the National League team, while Max Fried and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will join Aaron Judge as Yankees representatives for the American League squad.

Starting with the Mets’ representatives, Alonso earns his fifth nomination to the Midsummer Classic in the midst of a bounce-back season. In 91 games, the first baseman is batting .290 with 20 homers and 73 RBIs. In addition to leading the team in RBIs, his 25 doubles and .923 OPS are the highest on the team among qualifiers.

Diaz makes his third All-Star team and second as a member of the Mets. In 35 appearances, he pitched to a 1.80 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and 18 saves in 35.0 innings; he is tied for fourth in the National League in saves. He previously made the All-Star team in 2018 and 2022, with the latter being his only appearance with New York.

For the Yankees, Fried receives his third All-Star nomination and first since joining the team on an eight-year deal in December. After throwing five innings of two-run baseball against the Mets on Sunday, he has an 11-2 record and a 2.27 ERA in 19 starts. Across 119.0 innings pitched, the team’s top starter has 111 strikeouts.

Chisholm was a surprise nomination to make his second All-Star team, previously making it in 2022 with the Miami Marlins. The infielder has been hot since his return from the injured list on June 3, hitting .308 with eight homers, 21 RBIs, and a .969 OPS. Across 59 games this season, he has 15 round-trippers, 38 RBIs, and an .841 OPS.

Among former Mets to receive the honors are Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, and Javier Baez for the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Detroit Tigers, respectively. Second baseman Gleyber Torres and reliever Aroldis Chapman are former Yankees to make the cut, representing the Tigers and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Judge and Lindor will represent their respective teams as starters at the event. The festivities begin on July 14 with the Home Run Derby, with the game itself on the following night.

For more on the MLB All-Star Game, visit AMNY.com