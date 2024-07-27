MLB round-up: Mets beat Braves to take top NL Wild Card spot, Red Sox rally to beat Yankees

Jul 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) celebrates after his two run home run off of Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

J.D. Martinez, Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez homered in the third inning Friday night for the host New York Mets, who continued their surge with an 8-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a four-game series.

The Mets extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 15-7 this month as they moved ahead of the Braves in the race for the National League’s first wild-card berth. The Braves took their season-high sixth straight loss and fell to 8-12 in July.

Mets starter Kodai Senga (1-0), making his season debut after sustaining a shoulder injury in February, allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out nine over 5 1/3 innings. He exited after sustaining a left calf strain and will undergo an MRI exam Saturday.

The Mets sent 10 batters to the plate in the third against Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-6) and Daysbel Hernandez and scored seven runs.

Red Sox 9, Yankees 7

Masataka Yoshida’s two-run single up the middle highlighted a three-run eighth inning that helped Boston to a series-opening victory over visiting New York.

The Red Sox rallied after back-to-back home runs by Aaron Judge and Austin Wells in the seventh gave the Yankees a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning. Judge bashed a go-ahead, three-run shot to deep center.

With the Yankees up 7-6 in the eighth, Boston put two on against reliever Luke Weaver (4-2) before Wilyer Abreu greeted reliever Clay Holmes with a game-tying single. That set up Yoshida for the game-deciding hit.

For more Mets and Yankees updates, visit AMNY.com