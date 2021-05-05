Quantcast
Mets, Yankees to lift capacity limits for vaccinated fans: Governor Cuomo

Citi Field Mets
Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
Photo: Reuters

Both the Mets and Yankees will lift capacity limits for fans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. 

Those fans who prevent proof of full vaccination two weeks following their final dose of either the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be seated in sections that have completely eliminated social distancing. 

The plan will be implemented when both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium are able to increase their capacity of fans allowed into the ballpark on May 19, which was originally slated to see a bump up to 33%, as was announced last month. That number is expected to be significantly higher now with full sections of vaccinated fans being allowed entry.

Fans not vaccinated will be seated in separate sections where the 33% capacity rule and six-foot social distancing rules still apply. Masks will be required for all fans regardless of vaccination status. 

Cuomo also revealed that vaccines will be available at the stadium during games for fans.

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

