Michael Grady departs Nets broadcasts for T-Wolves job; YES ‘evaluating’ replacements

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could stay in Brooklyn, but a member of the Nets broadcast crew has left for a new team.

Sideline reporter Michael Grady was named the new play-by-play voice for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North after five seasons on Nets telecasts on YES Network. Grady also worked various other roles for the network, including play-by-play for New York Liberty broadcasts and filled in as host of the network’s New York Yankees pre and postgame shows and Yankees Batting Practice Today.

“Michael has been a highly regarded and well-liked member of our broadcast team since joining YES in 2017,” a YES spokesperson told amNewYork in a statement. “His professionalism, versatility, enthusiasm and level of preparation were greatly valued here at YES. and we wish him nothing but the best in his new endeavor.”

No replacement has been named to take Grady’s role on the Nets broadcast and a network spokesperson said that “we are currently evaluating potential replacements.”

Grady joined the Nets broadcast team prior to the 2017-18 NBA season and won an Emy for his work in 2019. He quickly became a fan favorite for his insight into the game and his “I Did Not Know That” segment during each broadcast.

The Indianapolis native also served as a fill-in play-by-play man during a handful of Nets broadcasts.

“Today is a thrilling day for myself and my family, this has been a lifelong dream to be an NBA play-by-play announcer,” Grady said in a press release announcing the news. “I can’t wait to join Jim and the rest of the Bally Sports North crew calling games for this exciting franchise.”

Grady will make his first appearance on the T-Wolves broadcasts during the preseason in the fall. The well-liked broadcaster’s first trip back to Barclays Center will be on April 4 when Minnesota faces the Nets.