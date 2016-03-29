Mike Piazza jersey worn after 9/11 attacks up for auction

The jersey worn by Mets great Mike Piazza during the first sporting event played in New York City after the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks soon will be up for auction with Goldin Auctions.

Ten days after the attacks, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer hit a two-run home run that gave the Mets a 3-2 lead against the Atlanta Braves, ultimately securing their victory at Shea Stadium, which was being used to store rescue supplies a few days earlier. The iconic moment came as many New Yorkers turned to the great American pastime for stability and a sense of normalcy.

“I think it’s the most memorable home run in Mets history,” said Ken Goldin, president of Goldin Auctions. “Everybody was a Mets fan that day. Everyone was rooting for New York that day.”

The jersey was displayed at Citi Field prior to the auction. Bidding will open Monday and close April 30.

A jersey worn by Nolan Ryan in 1970 currently holds the record price for a game-worn Mets jersey. It sold for $53,758 in 2008, according to Goldin.